It’s not quite spring cleaning time yet, but these items should be thrown out no matter what time of year it is! According to Business Insider, here are five bathroom items you should toss:

1. Old cases for your contact lenses. Bacteria from your hands gets in there, and it’s basically impossible to get them totally sterile again. So you’re supposed to use a new case every three months.

2. Cosmetics that have changed color, odor, or consistency. The oil that’s in them can go bad, and they can start to grow bacteria.

3. Acne products that have been open for a while. The kinds with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid start to decay pretty quickly. They’re only good for about 4 to 6 months after you open them.

4. The bottle of rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide you bought years ago. They don’t go bad, but they lose potency. There should be an expiration date on the bottle.

5. Expired medications. A Harvard study found 90% of them are still safe and relatively effective even 15 years after they expire. But be careful with these others! Never use these past their expiration date: insulin, liquid antibiotics, and certain heart medications or anything else with nitroglycerine in it.