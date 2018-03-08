Sarah,

Are you all still heading down to Florida next week to stay at your dad’s trailer on the beach?

Holly

—–

Holly,

Yeah, my aunt gets in town tonight and she and my cousins and my mom, Jennifer and Andrew are all gonna drive down there on Saturday in the minivan. Mom said it will take about 13 hours. I have my Walkman so at least I have some mix tapes to listen to.

You still going to Siesta Key?

Sarah

—–

Sarah,

Yeah, my dad is driving me down on Sunday in the Limo. I’m sure he’s going to listen to Waylong Jennings and Johnny Cash all the way down there. I have my Walkman but do you mind making me a mix tape. you can tape it off the radio get Gangsta’s Paradise off the radio? Every time I try Fast Eddy always talk over it. Stupid radio guy. It’s usually number one on the top 8 at 8. Let me know.

Holly

—–

Holly,

Yeah I’ll try to it it tonight. What I usually do is just hit the record and then find the ones I like and use my dual record on my boom box to record my favorites on a cassette. he talks over everything! So it may be tough. I already have 1st of the Month, You oughta know and One Sweet Day from Mariah Carey. Let me know what else you want. I have a few Cassette singles I can use too.

Sarah

—–

Sarah,

Sounds good, I love all those song. That would be great! Also, we can go over to coconuts today after school, I hear they’re having a 99 cent sale on all the singles. So we can go there. It’s not a far walk or maybe you sister can take us.

Holly

—–

Holly,

Sounds good. I have to study for my biology test, so I’ll see you after school at track. I asked my sister if she could take us to coconuts after track practice but she has to work at the Donut Bank today so we are on our own. I’ll just have to get the songs off the radio tonight.

Page me tonight with the songs you want.

Sarah