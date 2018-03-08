PA Images/Sipa USA

**Is your “Alexa” laughing at you out of the blue? You’re not being creeped out alone….

Social media is super confused by Amazon’s Echo laughing at unexpected times, seemingly unprovoked.

“So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me,” Twitter user @CaptHandlebar wrote with a video of Alexa chuckling unprompted.

“Our Alexa lit up and laughed for no reason. She didn’t even say anything, just laughed. We unplugged her.”

In a statement to ABC, Amazon acknowledged that Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase “Alexa, laugh,” which it will soon disable. The company is working on a fix to change the laugh command to “Alexa, can you laugh?” which a company spokeswoman said is less likely to produce a false-positive response. Alexa will also say “Sure, I can laugh” before actually laughing to make it clear that she is responding to a command.

ALEXA