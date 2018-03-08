The GRAMMY award-winning band announced their 2018 “After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5)” with Foster The People.
The 26-city tour will kick off on June 12th in St. Augustine, FL and wrap up on July 24th in Morrison, CO at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Paramore will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, July 13th
Registration for Paramore’s Fan Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan is available now until Sunday, March 11th at 10 pm.
Verified Fan Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, March 14th at 9 am until Thursday, march 15th at 10 pm while supplies last
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 16th at 10 am through LiveNation.com
Look below for all tour dates!
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Fri Jun 08
|Manchester, TN+
|BONNAROO FESTIVAL+
|Tue Jun 12
|St. Augustine, FL
|St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|Thu Jun 14
|Simpsonville, SC
|Heritage Park Amphitheater
|Fri Jun 15
|Raleigh, NC*
|Red Hat Amphitheater*
|Sun Jun 17
|Syracuse, NY
|Lakeview Amphitheater
|Mon Jun 18
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Wed Jun 20
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Thu Jun 21
|Bangor, ME
|Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
|Sat Jun 23
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Sun Jun 24
|Philadelphia, PA
|Festival Pier
|Tue Jun 26
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Thu Jun 28
|Columbus, OH
|Express Live!
|Fri Jun 29
|Detroit, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Sun Jul 01
|Indianapolis, IN*
|Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*
|Mon Jul 02
|Chicago, IL
|Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park
|Thu Jul 05
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Armory
|Sat Jul 07
|Kansas City, MO
|Starlight Amphitheatre
|Sun Jul 08
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Zoo Amphitheatre
|Tue Jul 10
|New Orleans, LA
|Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
|Wed Jul 11
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Concrete Street Amphitheater
|Fri Jul 13
|Houston, TX
|Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion Presented By Huntsman
|Sat Jul 14
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Wed Jul 18
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Thu Jul 19
|San Diego, CA
|Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
|Sat Jul 21
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mon Jul 23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Tue Jul 24
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
*Foster The People not performing
+Festival date, not part of After Laughter Summer Tour