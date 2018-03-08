Filed Under:Ain't It Fun, Foster The People, Paramore, still into you, the after laughter summer tour

The GRAMMY award-winning band announced their 2018 “After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5)” with Foster The People.

The 26-city tour will kick off on June 12th in St. Augustine, FL and wrap up on July 24th in Morrison, CO at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Paramore will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, July 13th 

Registration for Paramore’s Fan Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan is available now until Sunday, March 11th at 10 pm.

Verified Fan Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, March 14th at 9 am until Thursday, march 15th at 10 pm while supplies last

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 16th at 10 am through LiveNation.com

Look below for all tour dates!

DATE CITY VENUE
Fri Jun 08 Manchester, TN+ BONNAROO FESTIVAL+
Tue Jun 12 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thu Jun 14 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheater
Fri Jun 15 Raleigh, NC* Red Hat Amphitheater*
Sun Jun 17 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
Mon Jun 18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed Jun 20 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Thu Jun 21 Bangor, ME Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
Sat Jun 23 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sun Jun 24 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier
Tue Jun 26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thu Jun 28 Columbus, OH Express Live!
Fri Jun 29 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sun Jul 01 Indianapolis, IN* Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*
Mon Jul 02 Chicago, IL Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park
Thu Jul 05 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Sat Jul 07 Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 08 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 10 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Wed Jul 11 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater
Fri Jul 13 Houston, TX Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion Presented By Huntsman
Sat Jul 14 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed Jul 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Thu Jul 19 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mon Jul 23 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 24 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*Foster The People not performing
+Festival date, not part of After Laughter Summer Tour

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live