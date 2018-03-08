The GRAMMY award-winning band announced their 2018 “After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5)” with Foster The People.

The 26-city tour will kick off on June 12th in St. Augustine, FL and wrap up on July 24th in Morrison, CO at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Paramore will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, July 13th

Registration for Paramore’s Fan Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan is available now until Sunday, March 11th at 10 pm.

Verified Fan Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, March 14th at 9 am until Thursday, march 15th at 10 pm while supplies last

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 16th at 10 am through LiveNation.com

Look below for all tour dates!

DATE CITY VENUE Fri Jun 08 Manchester, TN+ BONNAROO FESTIVAL+ Tue Jun 12 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu Jun 14 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheater Fri Jun 15 Raleigh, NC* Red Hat Amphitheater* Sun Jun 17 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater Mon Jun 18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Wed Jun 20 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Thu Jun 21 Bangor, ME Darlings Waterfront Pavilion Sat Jun 23 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Sun Jun 24 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier Tue Jun 26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Thu Jun 28 Columbus, OH Express Live! Fri Jun 29 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Sun Jul 01 Indianapolis, IN* Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park* Mon Jul 02 Chicago, IL Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park Thu Jul 05 Minneapolis, MN The Armory Sat Jul 07 Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre Sun Jul 08 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre Tue Jul 10 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square Wed Jul 11 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater Fri Jul 13 Houston, TX Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion Presented By Huntsman Sat Jul 14 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Wed Jul 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Thu Jul 19 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Sat Jul 21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Mon Jul 23 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Tue Jul 24 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*Foster The People not performing

+Festival date, not part of After Laughter Summer Tour