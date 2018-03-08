The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group announced their plans to hit the road on a 39 city North American tour earlier this week.

The tour will kick off at the USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, UT on July 12th.

Pentatonix will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on July 29th

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 9th at 12 pm but you can get yours now!

The Radio Presale is happening now through 10 pm!

Just click here and use the code: MIX to purchase your tickets before they go on sale to the general public!