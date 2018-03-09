**Luke Bryan played his seventh consecutive appearance for RodeoHouston last night, and he still makes for one of the rowdiest, and biggest crowds of the year.

And even big stars like Luke Bryan sometimes forget their own lyrics. Just as he was about to launch into “Crash My Party,” Bryan took a pause.

“I forgot the words. Y’all help me out,” he said before he tried reading the lyrics through the closed captioning on the sides.

“Hold on, I gotta read ’em.”

According to the Chronicle, Bryan is one of RodeoHouston’s biggest draws. Four of his shows are among the top 20 all-time paid attendance, and last night was no different. Thursday night’s performance drew 72,177 paid attendance.

“This is my favorite night of the year,” he repeatedly told the crowd.

That awkward (and adorable) moment when Luke Bryan forgets the words to Crash My Party… pic.twitter.com/PrrmfrLdXI — Jennifer Green (@Jennifer_Cove) March 9, 2018

**The Houston Astros have renewed the contracts of shortstop Carlos Correa for the second straight year and third baseman Alex Bregman.

Correa was given a $1 million salary while in the major leagues by the World Series champions. In the unlikely event he is sent to the minors, his salary would drop to $267,500.

Correa earned the $535,000 major league minimum last year.

Bregman was renewed at $599,000 in the major leagues and $269,700 in the minors.

**She probably shouldn’t save the date. Arie Luyendyk Jr. opened up about wedding planning with fiancee Lauren Burnham and joked that ex-fiancee of a few months, Becca Kufrin won’t be attending the special occasion.

The Bachelor season 22 lead, 36, and his runner-up, 26, got engaged on the Tuesday, March 6, taping of After the Final Rose. Although Arie had previously proposed to winner Becca on the Monday, March 5, finale, he called it quits during one of their “happy couple weekends” in mid-January. Becca’s heartbreaking moment was captured on camera and shown unedited to viewers.

Now, Arie and Lauren are ready to move forward with their relationship and tie the knot. “We talked about maybe doing a TV wedding if that worked in our timeline,” Arie told Us Weekly and other reporters on Wednesday, March 7. Added Lauren, “We want to get married soon. We’ve also talked about eloping.”

Whether they have a public soiree or a private ceremony, one thing remains certain: The happy couple want their friends from Bachelor Nation to be a part of the joyous day. “We’ve thrown a lot of ideas out there, but I think I would like to have some of my friends from the show there,” Lauren said. “I think Arie would too.”

The real estate agent then subtly shaded his ex-fiancee, 27, by teasing, “Yes, I wouldn’t mind. And just tell Becca she’s not invited.”

**Since we turn our clocks FORWARD an hour this weekend for Daylight Savings, a new survey asked people how long it takes them to adjust to the time change.

24% of people who say they adjust INSTANTLY with no issues at all.

21% of people say it takes three to five days . . . 19% say it takes one day . . . and 16% say it takes two days.

But for 17% of us, it takes a week or MORE.

The survey also found 63% of people would be fine getting rid of the time changes and just keeping things the same all year long.

And 3% of people still have clocks they didn’t bother to change for the last time change in the fall.

**We all have closets full of clothes . . . but, apparently, there’s nothing in there we actually LIKE.

According to a new study, the average person PANICS 36 times a year because they feel like they have, quote, “nothing to wear.” That’s three times a month.

The truth is, we have approximately 53 things in our closet. We just don’t WANT to wear any of them.

The study also found we spend eight hours a month deciding what to wear . . . which adds up to four full days a year.

And 74% of us have stuff in our closet we’ll never wear again but we hang onto it for sentimental reasons.

**Mark Hamill got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday, and Harrison Ford was there to say a few words. He even threw in a little tribute to CARRIE FISHER.

He said, quote, “When thinking about today, I was really sorry we don’t have the other member of our trio to celebrate with us, but I feel her presence.”

Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd was there to represent her.

On a related note, a woman Tweeted at Mark the other day to say her daughter was afraid to wear her “Star Wars” shirt to school, because she thought she’d get bullied for wearing “boy stuff”.

Mark replied, quote, “Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief. ‘Boy stuff’? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.”

**Yesterday, “Grey’s Anatomy” announced that two actresses wouldn’t be returning next season: Jessica Capshaw, who plays Arizona Robbins, and Sarah Drew, who plays April Kepner.

Jessica had been with the show since Season Five in 2008, and Sarah had been onboard since Season Six in 2009. The showrunner says they aren’t returning for “creative” reasons.

But when Deadline.com reported the news, they noted that this comes just six weeks after star Ellen Pompeo signed a new contract worth $20 MILLION a year. Clearly, the implication was that they might have cut them to save money.

Well, Ellen didn’t appreciate that.

She Tweeted, quote, “It’s unfortunate that Deadline.com chooses to try to pit women against each other on International Women’s Day . . . I’m a big girl. [They] can take shots at me if they want. But to the fans, please don’t fall into that trap. This is above my pay grade.”

Deadline later updated their story, claiming that they never meant to make a connection between Ellen’s fat new raise, and the casting changes.

I’m a big girl @DEADLINE can take shots at me if they want but to the fans please don’t fall into that trap. This is above my pay grade — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) March 8, 2018

**Oprah Is “Very Very Careful” on Social Media

On Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” podcast, Oprah Winfrey said, quote, “I feel like there is responsibility when you were speaking to millions of people. You owe that some thought. It’s why I’m very, very careful on social media.

“I don’t think it’s the best forum for expressing the deepest parts of yourself. So I’m careful about what I say, what I don’t say and how it can be interpreted, because I think words matter and have such great power, lasting power.”

**New in Theaters:

1. “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG)

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling play three celestial beings who help guide a young girl find her father. If you’re familiar with the book . . . Oprah is Mrs. Which, Reese is Mrs. Whatsit, and Mindy is Mrs. Who.

The girl is played by Storm Reid, and Chris Pine is her missing father. The rest of the cast includes Zach Galifianakis, David Oyelowo, and “Scandal’s” Bellamy Young.

2. “Gringo” (R)

“Selma” star David Oyelowo plays a mild-mannered American businessman who gets in trouble with local drug lords in Mexico and becomes a wanted criminal. Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, and Amanda Seyfried are also in it.

3. “The Hurricane Heist” (PG-13)

Maggie Grace from “Lost” is a federal agent trying to protect $600 million from being stolen from a U.S. Treasury facility during the middle of a major hurricane. Toby Kebbell is a local who helps her and “True Blood’s” Ryan Kwanten plays his brother.

4. “Strangers: Prey at Night” (R)

Christina Hendricks fights for her life when her family’s road trip is interrupted by three masked killers who attack them at a secluded mobile home park.

**Katy Mills Mall owner Simon Property Group wants to make the shopping experience even better for you.

Katy Mills plans to undergo an interior renovation and the plans are expected to be revealed today.

Katy Mills mall opened its doors in October 1999. After being opened for nearly two decades now, the mall is still going strong with 98 percent occupancy.

City officials have not said specifically what the plans include, but did say this: “What I can say is we’re going to be touching the mall, all parts of it. The internal section of the mall. They’re gonna see a lot of effort and activity throughout the whole mall.”

“Simon’s goal is to provide a better shopping experience for our residents.”