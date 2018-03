Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday. Don’t forget to move your clocks ahead. According to Delaware Online, here are five ways it can affect you:

1. We lose an hour of sleep. You knew that though, right?

2. There’s an increase in heart attacks on Monday. One study found that on Mondays after the time springs forward, hospitals see a 25% increase in heart attacks.

3. There are more car crashes. On average there’s an 8% increase in traffic accidents in the days after we lose an hour of sleep.

4. You’ll waste more time on the internet. A study found that on the Monday after the shift to Daylight Saving Time, employees spent more time procrastinating and wasting time on the Internet at work.

5. Your stress levels may increase. In a study, people’s cortisol levels rose when the sunrise time was pushed back an hour. On average, there was a 5% increase in stress levels.