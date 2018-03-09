IHOP Restaurants announced the debut of PancakeWear, and it’s going to be just as awesome as you think!

Pancake Wear by IHOP is a limited-edition clothing collection inspired by a love of all things breakfast. We do LOVE us some breakfast…and would love even more to wear it!!

According to ABC 13, ‘The franchise announced that they will sell limited editions of breakfast-inspired onesies, lounge pants, and socks this spring.

PancakeWear is part of their “60 Days of Giving” campaign, in which a portion of the proceeds from every piece of clothing will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The PancakeWear was launched to celebrate IHOP’s 60th anniversary as a brand. The company is planning to donate a portion of the money made from every clothing sale to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. IHOP hopes to raise $5 million for children’s charities during the 60 Days of Giving campaign.

As of March 7, the limited edition PancakeWear collection is available for purchase on eBay For Charity. IHOP’s 60 Days of Giving campaign will run through March 31, 2018.

IHOP Launched A Pancake Clothing Line To Benefit Children’s Miracle Network https://t.co/Rj026wgPsq pic.twitter.com/TiFQu8Ax8Q — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) March 8, 2018

