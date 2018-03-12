Not many times my hometown makes the news for Good news so when that Small Town in Indiana does, it gives you all the feels!

It’s been a very long 5 years since Norbertas Giga is a senior forward who plays for the Jacksonville State Gamecooks and he’s in the US from Lithuania since 2013 to play basketball.

He was in Evansville Indiana for the Ohio Valley Championship basketball games when he got a call at his hotel room asking him to come to the conference to watch a movie with the coaches and the team.

When he walked in he realized it wasn’t a movie he was going to be watching because in walked his MOM.

Giga, started to cry and hugged the mom he hadn’t seen since 2013!

Giga tweeted: “A HUGE thank you to everybody that was involved in this surprise for me. I can’t even explain how much it means and how this moment feels to me. THANK YOU!”

Click here to see the video