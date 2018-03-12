Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are going big—again.

The husband and wife team have revealed stadium dates for the On the Run II tour, with the rap and pop superstars uniting for what will surely be among the most popular and talked-about tours of the year.

The couple will kick off the North American shows on July 25 at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, with dates lined up through October 2, when the pair touch down at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

Beyoncé confirmed the long-rumored tour with a trio of stylish promo post shared on social media.

Tickets for OTR II go on sale March 19, with a pre-sale set for March 14 (register for the pre-sale here). For complete tour and ticket information visit Beyoncé’s website.

7/25 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

8/2 – E. Rutherford @NJ MetLife Stadium

8/5 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8/8 – Minneapolis @ MN US Bank Stadium

8/10 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

8/13 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

8/18 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

8/23 – Nashville, TN @Vanderbilt Stadium

8/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

8/29 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

8/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

9/11 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

9/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

9/15 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

9/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

9/22 – Los Angeles, @ CA Rose Bowl

9/27 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

9/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT