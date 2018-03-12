The power couple is joining forces for their newly announced stadium tour. They’re making their way across 15 cities in the UK and Europe as well as 21 cities in North America.

The OTR II Tour is kicking off on Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK and closing on October 2nd in Vancouver, BC.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be at NRG Stadium on September 15th

Tickets will be available to Citi card members on Wednesday, March 14th at noon through Saturday, March 17th at 5 pm

Beyhive and TIDAL subscribes can purchase tickets on Wednesday March 14th at 9 am

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 19th at 10 am through LiveNation.com