(Photo by Anthony Behar)

The multi-platinum award-winning singer just announced his upcoming Arena tour. Joining him is Tony-Award winning, multi-platinum recording artist and actress, Idina Menzel.

The tour will kick off in Duluth, Georgia on October 18th before making its way across 17 cities in the U.S. The tour will wrap up in New York City at the famed Madison Square Garden on November 18th.

Josh Groban and Idina Menzel will be at the Toyota Center on Tuesday, October 23rd

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16th through LiveNation.com