We play it every Monday. And the rules are very simple: you laugh, you lose! Geoff won this week!!

Lauren eliminated herself with:

What kind of bus to Minnie Mouse drive? Minnie Van!

Sarah was eliminated with:

Why is it a bad idea to work for elephants? They pay peanuts.

The best of the rest:

Why don’t mummies go on summer vacation? They’re afraid to relax and unwind!

Where do sharks go on summer vacation? Finland!

Why are shellfish so strong? Because they’re muscles.

What did Sheila say after cheering at the Kentucky Derby? My voice is hoarse!

Why did the robot go on summer vacation? He needed to recharge his batteries.

Why can’t basketball players go on summer vacation? They’d get called for traveling!

How do you make a milkshake? Take a cow to a horror movie.

Where did the sheep go on vacation? The Baa-hamas!

What’s gray, has four legs and a trunk? No, a mouse on vacation.

Where do ants go for vacation? Frants.