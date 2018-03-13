5:30 Tuesday morning, according to authorities, the crash happened on I-10 about 20 miles east of Mobile, Alabama. According to the Sheriff, the bus entered the median and fell into a ravine.

This trapped students and staff inside the bus.

Last I checked on KHOU they didn’t have a cause for the accident yet but had reported that the driver had died and that one person was listed in critical condidtion and five others were in serious condition.

Channelview ISD released a statement about the crash Tuesday morning:

A charter bus transporting Channelview High School band students was involved in an accident on Interstate 10 in Alabama early this morning. At this time, details are limited. We are in contact with law enforcement in Alabama trying to obtain further information.