Say hello to Alba,

She is so affectionate, loving, and calm with both big and small people. Our girl has started heartworm treatment so need a home where she’ll be able to relax as she completes it. However, once she’s on the other side of it, she would make a smashing running partner.

She would prefer to be the only pet in the home and is fully house and crate trained. Alba is just 2-years-old, spayed, chipped, and current with vaccinations.