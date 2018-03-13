Say hello to Alba,
She is so affectionate, loving, and calm with both big and small people. Our girl has started heartworm treatment so need a home where she’ll be able to relax as she completes it. However, once she’s on the other side of it, she would make a smashing running partner.
She would prefer to be the only pet in the home and is fully house and crate trained. Alba is just 2-years-old, spayed, chipped, and current with vaccinations.
Adoption or Foster applications can be found at www.adorehouston.org!
If you have any questions please contact us at info@adorehouston.org
*NOTE*
We are located in Houston, TX, but we do adopt to other states and Canada as well.Transport fee is determined by the dogs weight for the flight and the cost of the traveling kennel, and the fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and health certificate.
