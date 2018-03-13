Photo: Doug Peters / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Zayn Malik is a single man.

After tabloids were tripping over themselves to report that the One Direction singer and model girlfriend had called it quits, Malik took to social media to set the record straight.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik shared on Twitter.

“She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish the news could have come from us first,” the singer added. “We love you all.”

Hadid also shared a social media message about the breakup: “breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

See both Malik and Hadid’s posts below.