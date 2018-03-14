Photo: Courtesy Epic

By Hayden Wright

Camila Cabello’s star has steadily risen since she departed Fifth Harmony in 2016 and began releasing her own solo material.

Riding the success of her debut album, Camila, the singer will embark on a tour titled after her hit single “Never Be The Same.” Cabello started teasing the live engagements on Twitter this week, sharing a behind-the-scenes video.

The black-and-white footage shows Camila rehearsing with backup dancers and checking in with technical pros. The minute-long clip is backed by her song “Into It,” and Camila captioned the tweet, “#NeverBeTheSameTour in the making,” with purple heart and crystal ball emojis.

Cabello’s tour kicks off April 9 in Vancouver. The singer is also scheduled to open select dates of Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour.

Watch the teaser for the Never Be The Same Tour below:

Apr. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Apr. 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Apr. 11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Apr. 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Apr. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Apr. 18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Apr. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

Apr. 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Apr. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Apr. 24 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Apr. 25 – Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit

Apr. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Apr. 28 – Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus

Apr. 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

May 1 – Philadelphia, PA @The Fillmore

May 4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

June 5 – Glasgow, UK 2 Glasgow O2 Academy

June 6 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy

June 12 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 13 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

