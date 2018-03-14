Dogs usually can sense when you need their affection the most. One cute little corgi named Cora went viral for being the best friend anyone could ever have hoped for when she randomly went up to a stranger who needed some comforting. From A Plus:

A few weeks ago, Cora and her owner, Madison Palm, were traveling from their home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to visit Palm’s mom in Alaska when they had a layover in Seattle. As they were hanging out in the airport, Cora sneakily walked over to a man sitting nearby and laid down next to him. “Cora quietly tip toed away from me during our crazy long layover and plopped herself right next to a complete stranger,” Palm wrote in a Facebook post describing the moment. “He gave her scratches, told her how cute she was, and proceeded to take a photo of her; he also shared with us that he lost his beloved dog the night before. I’ve never had a doubt that Cora can sense those who are hurting and those who need companionship and love.”

Cora is now training to be a therapy dog. Pretty safe to say that she’s got the hang of it already!