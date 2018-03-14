Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the Cupcake Moscato d’Asti, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $8.95 in store.

It’s Lauren Kelly and you’re in for a sweet treat this week…this sweet Moscato is a great dessert sipper! Fun and bubbly, it showcases honey, and a wide array of flavors like peach, lemon, candied apple, and a full mix of juicy tropical fruits. Enjoy this wine best with berry tarts or coconut pudding!

Make sure you’re spending Spring Break the right way by stopping into Spec’s and stocking up on everything you could need! Nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they’ve all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec’s also now has refreshingly fast delivery too, so for more information, check out the Spec’s website!

