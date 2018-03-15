Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Earlier this year, Elton John announced that his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour will be his final series of live engagements. His retirement from the touring life coincides with a GRAMMY tribute concert, set to air next month. Additionally, Elton recruited some of music’s biggest stars to record two albums worth of covers from his long and hit-laden career.

The first album, Revamp features pop, rock and urban acts. Ed Sheeran will cover “Candle In The Wind,” Lady Gaga will take a stab at “Your Song” and Demi Lovato will step into the KiKi Dee part of “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” opposite Q-Tip.

The second album, Restoration features a familiar cast of country characters, including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and the Brothers Osbourne. Legends of the genre like Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson will also appear on the album.

Miley Cyrus (who appeared with Elton at the GRAMMYs) appears on both Revamp and Restoration. On the former, she’ll cover “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and on the latter, she’ll put her spin on “The B—- Is Back.”

Both albums will be available on April 6, see the complete tracklistings below.

Revamp

1. “Bennie And The Jets” – Elton John, P!nk, Logic

2. “We All Fall In Love Sometimes” – Coldplay

3. “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” – Alessia Cara

4. “Candle In The Wind” – Ed Sheeran

5. “Tiny Dancer “- Florence And The Machine

6. “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – Mumford And Sons

7. “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” – Mary J. Blige

8. “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Q-Tip feat. Demi Lovato

9. “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” – The Killers

10. “Daniel” – Sam Smith

11. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” – Miley Cyrus

12. “Your Song” – Lady Gaga

13. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration

1. “Rocket Man” – Little Big Town

2. “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris

3. “Sacrifice” – Don Henley and Vince Gill

4. “Take Me To The Pilot” – Brothers Osborne

5. “My Father’s Gun” – Miranda Lambert

6. “I Want Love” – Chris Stapleton

7. “Honky Cat” – Lee Ann Womack

8. “Roy Rogers” – Kacey Musgraves

9. “Please” – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. “The B—- Is Back” – Miley Cyrus

11. “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” – Dierks Bentley

12. “This Train Don’t Stop” – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. “Border Song” – Willie Nelson