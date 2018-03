The GRAMMY award-winning band recently announced their 2018 “After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5)” with Foster The People.

Paramore will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, July 13th and you can get your tickets now!

The radio presale is happening now until 10 pm!

Just click here and use the code: MIX to buy your tickets before they go on sale to the general public