Rihanna is not having it.

The pop sensation has blasted Snapchat for a recent promotion for the game “Would You Rather” that asked if users would slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.

While the company has since apologized for the blunder, Rihanna has taken to Instagram Stories to let Snapchat know exactly how she felt about the promotion.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!,” Rihanna wrote. “I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet….you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Fans were fast to support Rihanna in opposition against Snapchat, and shared those feelings via social media.

“Rihanna said we should delete our snapchat for their domestic abuse joke,” posted one fan. “Our president has spoken therefore i’m deleting snapchat.”

The Snapchat gaffe follows Kylie Jenner’s recent proclamation that she was over the app, causing the company’s stocks to tumble.