There was only one toy that Jaxon the dog enjoyed, and it’s a green plush alligator with big, cute eyes and two little, pointed teeth; and it’s only sold at PetSmart.

“He loves Greenie,” Kelli Brown, Jaxon’s human mom, told the TODAY Show in an email. “Mostly he likes to lay his head on it when he’s lounging on the couch, and he also gives it tiny bites. He’s not a chewer and he’s never even squeaked the squeaker.”

Jaxon got his first Greenie in his Christmas stocking in December of 2014. It was love at first bite.

Jaxon’s mom has tried to get her dog into enjoy other toys, but he’s just not having it. Jaxon is 12 years old now, and knows what he likes. And what he likes is Greenie.

Jaxon usually goes through two Greenies per year, which means Brown makes regular trips to her local PetSmart to get them. But things got scary for a second when a salesperson told Brown the toy had been discontinued. OH NO!

Brown then put out a desperate tweet, and it got noticed and retweeted by some prominent dog tweeters, including Kendyl Kercho, a 21-year-old college student who lives in Lake Worth, Texas, and who has been working at her local PetSmart for about three years now.

Kercho saw the tweet and sprung right into action to make sure Jaxon wouldn’t be without his Greenie.

“Really, the greatest part of it is seeing how happy the little dog was,” Kercho said. “I just love dogs so much.”

This dog’s beloved toy was discontinued, but a caring stranger saved the day https://t.co/77tie0kRdR pic.twitter.com/uUCwv8ecsa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2018

