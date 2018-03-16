Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Camila Cabello can have fun anywhere. Even while going through TSA screening at the airport.

The pop star was going through security at the Los Angeles International Airport (better known as LAX) when she spied paparazzi snapping candid photos.

Instead of getting mad, Cabello leaned into the moment, firing off a series of absurd modeling poses for the startled pap.

“lmao it’s kinda like when life throws u lemons, make lemonade,” Cabello joked on Twitter, retweeting a tweet featuring the paparazzi photos. “If they’re taking pictures, might as well do a photoshoot.”

Pop Crave has shared video of the moment, capturing the “Havana” singer striking poses as the surprised photographer thanks her for the unexpected outburst.

camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 15, 2018