**After 20 days of ropin’, wranglin’, and deep fried goodness, Rodeo Houston came to an end yesterday with the final performance from Garth Brooks closing things out. Sunday’s show drew 75,577 paid attendance, setting a new all-time record and besting Go Tejano Day by just a dozen people. Brooks’ first show last month drew 75,018.

After promising that he was going to top his opening performance from last month…he did it. A black SUV rolled into the stadium, and his wife Trisha Yearwood joined Garth on stage for their duet “In Another’s Eyes.”

She also performed “She’s in Love with the Boy,” her 1991 debut single, before leaving the stage.

**Prince Harry always has been something of a romantic, and now that he’s engaged to Meghan Markle, he is showing just HOW MUCH he loves her by NOT signing a prenup!

According to the Daily Mail, Harry rejected signing a prenuptial agreement to safeguard his estimated £30 million fortune.

‘There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup,’ one source said. ‘He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.’

Prenups are not legally enforceable in the UK, but are increasingly taken into account during divorce cases.

Harry was handed £10 million of the inheritance from his mother, Princess Diana, when he turned 30. He is said to have another £20 million of assets. Meghan, 36, has amassed an estimated £4 million fortune from her successful acting career.

THE DAILY MAIL

**Rihanna has responded to the Snapchat ad that appeared to make light of Chris Brown‘s assault on her in 2009. The ad, which asked users whether they’d rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown,” appeared on Snapchat earlier this week. Users immediately complained about the ad. Snapchat quickly pulled it off its platform and issued an apology, saying it was approved in error.

Rihanna said in a post on her Instagram story on Thursday that the ad shamed victims of domestic violence:

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and make a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Rihanna posted the message around 11 a.m. ET, and Snap’s stock fell more than 4%.

Snap apologized again a few hours later, calling the ad “disgusting.”

**Dairy Queen is celebrating *Free Cone Day* on Tuesday, March 20th! Heck yes, free ice cream!

Dairy Queens across the state of Texas will be celebrating the first day of Spring with their fourth annual Free Cone Day on Tuesday, March 20. All customers can receive a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top. At the same time, participating locations will also collect donations for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Free cones will be available all day during operating hours. There is a limit of one cone per person. Participation may vary.

**Sad news for fans of Cirque Du Soleil.

A performer who fell during Saturday night’s Cirque du Soleil VOLTA show in Tampa has passed away from his injuries.

The performer fell while swinging from an aerial strap. Video of the incident shows the man swinging over the audience before falling to the stage.

Cirque du Soleil identified the victim as Yann Arnaud, and said he had been with the company for 15 years.

Cirque released this statement:

**Southwest Airlines has been granted a permit to operate at the Honolulu airport, state transportation officials said.

“We understand there is a lot of excitement regarding the service, and we are working with the airline to accommodate its logistical needs,” said Tim Sakahara, a spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Transportation. “Southwest Airlines is currently seeking its Extended-range Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards clearance, which would allow the airline to make the trans-Pacific flights.”

Southwest had planned to begin offering Hawaii flights by the end of this year, but officials have said the launch date could be pushed back to early 2019, depending on when it receives approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

**Former NFL player Johnny Manziel reportedly tied the knot with his model fiancé, Bre Tiesi, in a private ceremony.

The two got engaged in 2017 after just three months of dating, and Manziel credits Tiesi for getting his life back on track.

While people know a lot about the former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback, details about Manziel’s wife aren’t widely known. Here are a few facts about her:

1) Her full name is Breana and she has been featured in publications like Playboy and Brobible for being a Megan Fox lookalike.

2) She dated Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick for nearly three years and they almost got engaged.

3) She used to be on MTV’s “Wild n’ Out” with Nick Cannon.

4) She used to be a Strikeforce Ring Girl and has been named one of Maxim’s Hot 100 models.

5) She is a fitness junkie and has her own brand and series of books to help people reach their goals.

6) She was born on May 4, 1991 in Los Angeles, and she’s been modeling since she was a child.

**Survivor is in the middle of it’s 36th season and one of the castaways happens to have ties to Houston.

Technically, Libby Vincek is from East Bernard, but her profile on CBS lists Houston as her hometown, so that’s close enough.

Survivor: Ghost Island has already aired two episodes and three castaways have already been voted off this season’s island in Fiji.

Libby has been in all three of this season’s tribal councils and has survived while keeping her name out of conversations about who to eliminate next.

**If you’re in dire need of something sweet and green this summer, Sonic will be selling a pickle juice-flavored slushy in June. Sonic is trying to cash in on America’s obsession with pickles.

The fast food chain will release a pickle juice snow cone slush this June, Food & Wine reported.

“And the drink is exactly what it sounds like: a sweet slush flavored with pickle juice. As could be expected, the beverage is bright green—in a way no brine of pickles ever has been—but this is Sonic, so everything should be a little fluorescent and playful,” Food & Wine added.

**”Black Panther” won the box office again, with another $27 million. It’s the first movie to spend five weeks at #1 since “Avatar” in 2009. The last movie to do it before that was “The Sixth Sense” in 1999. ‘Panther’s’ worldwide total is up to $1.2 billion.

Its U.S. total is now at $605.4 million, putting it at 7th place overall, not far behind “Star Wars: The Last Jedi“. Worldwide it’s made $1.2 BILLION, which puts it in 13th place.

The new “Tomb Raider” opened with $23.5 million which was good enough for second place. But the weekend’s big surprise was “I Can Only Imagine” . . . a faith-based movie that over-performed by coming in third with $17.1 million.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. “Black Panther”, $27 million. Up to $605.4 million in its 5th week.

2. NEW: “Tomb Raider”, $23.5 million.

3. NEW: “I Can Only Imagine”, $17.1 million.

4. “A Wrinkle in Time”, $16.6 million. Up to $61.1 million in its 2nd week.

5. NEW: “Love, Simon”, $11.5 million.

**The Houston Astros and star second baseman Jose Altuve have agreed to a new deal that would have Altuvé under contract through the 2024 season, when he will turn 34, MLB.com reported Friday.

The Astros told the Houston Chronicle the team would have no comment on the report. Neither Altuve nor general manager Jeff Luhnow traveled with the team for Friday evening’s game against the Yankees.

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported the deal was for $150 million over five years and would kick in before the 2020 season. Jon Heyman of MLB Network and FanRag Sports reported the deal was for $151 million at $30.2 million per season.

Charlie Morton, will start the Astros home opener against the Orioles on April 2, manager A.J. Hinch revealed Sunday, a reward for the 34-year-old journeyman righthander who recorded the final out of the World Series.

“I think that’s something special that he’s earned,” Hinch said.

A pregame ceremony revealing the pennant is scheduled for the 6:10 p.m. home opener, which will be televised on ESPN.

**Little Caesars Offered Free Pizza For Everyone If a 16-Seed Beat a 1-Seed in March Madness . . . and It Actually Happened

On Friday, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat the University of Virginia in the NCAA tournament. It’s the first time EVER a number 16 seed beat a number one seed . . . they were 0-and-135 up to then.

And that’s bad news . . . for Little Caesars. Before the game, they tweeted that if a 16 seed beats a one seed, they’d give everyone in the country a free lunch combo . . . that’s a personal deep dish pizza and a bottle of soda. That SEEMED like a safe bet, but then . . . oops.

So now, on April 2nd, you can go to a participating Little Caesars between 11:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. and get yourself a free lunch.