mjt/AdMedia

Fifth Harmony is taking a break. Actually, it’s a hiatus. An indefinite one.

The remaining 4 group members, Dinah Jane, Normani, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui announced the news via Twitter Monday. The group members attributed the hiatus to their desires to pursue “solo endeavors.” (kind of like how previous member Camila Cabello did when she left the group almost 2 years ago)

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” a note from the group said, citing their start on the British show. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!”

“To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifty Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support ne another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud.”

They concluded, ” We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can’t wait! All our love, from the bottom of our hearts, Dinah Jane, Lauren, Normani and Ally xoxoxo.”

E! NEWS