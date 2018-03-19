It’s a GOLD RUSH here in Houston! Well, it will be for at least 24 hours…

Beginning at midnight, fans had their first chance to purchase merchandise from the Houston Astros team store, who started a 24-hour Gold Rush event which commemorates the 2017 Championship season.

According to ABC 13, The team unveiled new jerseys and caps, as well as a new slogan, in February. The caps feature the familiar H over the star, but instead of an orange star, it’s gold. There is also a patch on the right side of the hat with gold writing that says “World Series Champions” with the Astros logo. The button on top of the navy cap is also gold.

On the jerseys, the Astros script is gold with a navy trim, as is the number on the front. A large blue and orange patch with the Astros logo and the words ‘World Series Champions 2017’ adorns the right sleeve of the jersey.

The store will also host activities throughout the day, including a photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy which will be on display for fans to take photos with during the following times:

Midnight – 2 a.m.

7-8a.m.

4-6 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans to purchase a gold program jersey and hat will receive a limited-edition gold Houston Strong patch.

The sale ends Monday at 11:59pm, so HURRY and get your new shiny GOLD merch!

The Gold Rush is going strong! Come get your gold gear…we’ve still got plenty of everything! pic.twitter.com/i9ZgpzBiWA — Houston Astros (@astros) March 19, 2018