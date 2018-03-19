Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Went to a delicious dinner with one of my besties Analisa Friday night, YUM!

img 7797 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

My nephew Charlie wanted to do a science experiment with Diet Coke and Mentos to see it explode. Success!

img 7809 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Took all the dogs to the park because it was pretty nice out…not pictured: my Bella in the front seat with me, lol

img 7787 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

The Torchy’s Tacos at I-10 and Greenhouse finally opened!

img 7799 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Didn’t need the luck of the Irish…celebrated St. Patty’s Day with my boo! I’m a lucky girl 😍🍀

img 78311 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

 

