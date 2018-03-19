Went to a delicious dinner with one of my besties Analisa Friday night, YUM!
My nephew Charlie wanted to do a science experiment with Diet Coke and Mentos to see it explode. Success!
Took all the dogs to the park because it was pretty nice out…not pictured: my Bella in the front seat with me, lol
The Torchy’s Tacos at I-10 and Greenhouse finally opened!
Didn’t need the luck of the Irish…celebrated St. Patty’s Day with my boo! I’m a lucky girl 😍🍀
