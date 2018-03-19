If you don’t really follow sports, you missed something pretty historic. On Friday night, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) beat the University of Virginia in the NCAA tournament. It’s the first time ever a number 16 seed beat a number one seed. And they beat Virginia BAD! Just for historical reference, the #16 seed was 0-135 until Friday night!

And that’s bad news for Little Caesars. Before the game, they tweeted that if a 16 seed beats a one seed, they’d give everyone in the country a free lunch combo that’s a personal deep dish pizza and a bottle of soda.

Whoops!

Mark the date on your calendar. On April 2nd, you can go to a participating Little Caesars between 11:30am – 1:00pm and get yourself a free lunch.