Filed Under:little caesars is giving away pizza because of march madness, Little Caesars Pizza, The Morning MIX

If you don’t really follow sports, you missed something pretty historic. On Friday night, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) beat the University of Virginia in the NCAA tournament.  It’s the first time ever a number 16 seed beat a number one seed. And they beat Virginia BAD! Just for historical reference, the #16 seed was 0-135 until Friday night!

And that’s bad news for Little Caesars.  Before the game, they tweeted that if a 16 seed beats a one seed, they’d give everyone in the country a free lunch combo that’s a personal deep dish pizza and a bottle of soda.

Whoops!

Mark the date on your calendar. On April 2nd, you can go to a participating Little Caesars between 11:30am – 1:00pm and get yourself a free lunch.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live