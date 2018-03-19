Sarah

How hard is it to change the printer paper? We came in from being off for a week and there’s not printer paper in the printer. The paper is RIGHT next to the printer. How hard is it to change the paper? Plus, when I did change it, the paper that printed was from Wednesday last week. It’s been out for DAYS! Come on people (Jason Cage).

Geoff

I like food, but I like free food more. So I can’t stand it when someone brings in food for the office but then they leave it out overnight! It’s not the smell, but that they could have put it in the refrigerator so I could have some the next morning!!

Lauren

Now, here at MIX we don’t work in your typical office. There is always one of our radio stations playing overhead, and I can’t STAND when I hear people singing the wrong words to songs! I know Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are not hard to understand, so just LEARN THE RIGHT WORDS!

Ok. I feel better now.

🙂