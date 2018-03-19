It’s prom season and everyone may be feeling a little sentimental and that was the case for 19-year-old Mika Reddict.

HI💖 i’m willing to let a girl in *need* use my prom dress. USE FOR THE NIGHT. I need you to be in MD, specifically glen burnie or close to. I have shoes for you as well as a makeup artist if you need that as well. IM NOT CHARGING YOU ANYTHING, JUST HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!!!!! https://t.co/HRofpgELQg — celeria (@CHIC4MASDULCE) March 13, 2018

She posted on Twitter: Hi I’m willing to let a girl in “need” use my prom dress. USE FOR THE NIGHT. I need you to be in MD, specifically glen Burnie or close to. I have shoes for you as well as a makeup artist if you need that as well. I’M NOT CHARGING YOU ANYTHING. JUST HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!!!!!

That post immediately was shared by her old classmates and friends and they joined in with their dresses and sizes and the same offer to any student in need.

Now with over 13 thousand retweets and thousands of replies with dresses, suits, limos, flowers and make up offers she has taken her one act of kindness to not just other cities in Maryland but as far away as Colorado.

Mika told Yahoo “I didn’t expect it to get this much attention at all. It’s something I’d do on a normal day for anyone. I’m really happy this all happened though.”

If you wanna see her initial tweet and the thousands of other teens who just wanted to make a difference they’re online right now.