PA Images/Sipa USA

Prince Harry wanted to show Meghan Markle just how much he believes they are going to last!

As Lauren Kelly mentioned in the 96 Second News, the Daily Mail reports Harry rejected signing a prenuptial agreement to safeguard his estimated £30 million fortune.

‘There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup,’ one source said. ‘He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.’ Prenups are not legally enforceable in the UK, but are increasingly taken into account during divorce cases. Harry was handed £10 million of the inheritance from his mother, Princess Diana, when he turned 30. He is said to have another £20 million of assets. Meghan, 36, has amassed an estimated £4 million fortune from her successful acting career.

That’s a lot of money! But even if you don’t have a lot, maybe you’ve had to stare a pre-nup in the face. Would you ever sign one? Make your fiance sign one??

 

