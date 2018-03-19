Lauren eliminated herself with a Spring themed joke:

When do monkeys fall from the sky? APE-ril.

Sarah was eliminated by this joke (and sound effect):

What’s the only bone that can play music? A trom-bone!

The best of the rest:

What do you call a girl in the middle of the tennis court? Annette.

What did the fog say to the light rain after her vacation? I mist you.

When does it rain money? When there’s change in the weather!

How do you get a talkative shirt to be quiet? button it up.

What did the mother bear say to her cub? Don’t go out in your bear feet!

What are the hottest days during summer? Sun-days

What do you call a grizzly bear caught in the rain? A drizzly bear!

Why did the football coach ask for a refund? He wanted to get his quarterback.

What stays in a corner but goes around the world? A stamp.

What does a cloud wear under his raincoat? Thunderwear!

Why do hurricanes travel so fast? Because if they travelled slowly, we’d have to call them slow-i-canes.