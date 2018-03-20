Happy Official First Day of Spring, and Happy National Ravioli Day!

Wanted to throw this out there, just al little recap of Rodeo Houston’s FOOD purchases. Take a look at this:

**Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is prepared to take his request for more child support money to court, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. A source close to the insider tells Us: “Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons.” The insider adds this likely won’t be “resolved without a court intervention.”

K-Fed’s request comes after Spears’ Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, became extremely successful and grossed more than $137 million during the show’s four-year run, according to Billboard.

As previously reported, the 39-year-old former backup dancer’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan sent a letter to his ex-wife’s team that outlined why Federline should receive more than the $20,000 monthly payment he gets now. The monetary compensation would be to “recognize the sacrifices he has made because he has gone above and beyond what most people would do in this situation,” a source told Us Weekly in February.

US WEEKLY

**Blink-182 is headed to Las Vegas for their first-ever residency at the Palms Casino Resort.

The Grammy-nominated band will kick off the “King of the Weekend” show at the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater for a 16-show run starting on May 26. Vocalist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker, and guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba will be hitting the stage to perform their greatest hits until November.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’” Hoppus, 46, said in a statement. “Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list — a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage … The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

The band’s residency will be one of Palms’ first collaborations since announcing that it’s currently undergoing a $620 million renovation throughout their property. “Blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers,” Palms Casino Resort’s General Manager Jon Gray said about the group. “They’re a perfect fit for a true rock residency — our first at the Pearl.”

WHAT’S MY AGE AGAIN

**Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus six years after being formed on The X Factor. The group released a statement about their decision via Twitter on Monday, March 19.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” the statement reads.

“After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors. We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.” The band — Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke — went on to thank their fans for all of their support and reassured them that more performances are on the way. “We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can’t wait!” they wrote. Their hiatus comes more than a year after Camila Cabello quit the group for her own solo career. **Looks like Melissa Joan Hart is ready to explain herself once again. The actress is eyed to reprise her role as Clarissa Darlene in a revival of Nickelodeon’s sitcom Clarissa Explains It All, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original series ran for five seasons from 1991 to 1994 and featured Clarissa looking directly into the camera and speaking to the audience about her teenage life. The reboot is reportedly set to be a continuation of the series. Now, Clarissa will be the mother of the family (ie. Girl Meets World and Raven’s Home). The original series’ creator Mitchell Kriegman is in talks to write and executive produce, with Hart also executive-producing. She and her mother run their own production company, Hartbreak Films. CBS attempted to develop a reboot, titled Clarissa Now, in 1995, but the show was never picked up. The pilot did air later on Nickelodeon. Hart, 41, has also not responded to the report, but when a fan tweeted an excited GIF about the reboot, she gave it a like. US WEEKLY **Actress Cynthia Nixon, best-known for her role on the TV series ‘Sex and the City‘, wants to be governor of New York. Nixon tweeted a video ad announcing she is challenging Governor Andrew Cuomo in the state’s Democratic primary. In the video, Nixon talked about inequality and health care. She said, “I love New York and I have never wanted to live anywhere else.” This will be Nixon’s first run for elected office. New York’s primary takes place in September. Cuomo declined to comment. ABC 13 **If you missed out on the gold rush Monday morning, Astros fans have a chance to score tomorrow – if you’ve got the cash. The Houston Astros said 112 limited-edition Astros 2017 World Championship fan rings from Jostens will go on sale at their team store from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Each ring will retail at the symbolic price of $11,112 for the 11 postseason games which led to the Astros’ World Series win, which, when added with their 102 regular season victories, equates to 112 wins for the season. The team also said one of the rings will be raffled off to benefit the Astros Foundation. From 9am-7pm tomorrow at the #Astros Team Store, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition Astros World Championship Fan Ring from Jostens. There were only 112 made. Whoa. More info: https://t.co/RDsloPWl93 — Houston Astros (@astros) March 19, 2018 **Houston finalized a deal Monday that guaranteed Jose Altuve an additional $151 million over five seasons. “Certainly a fan favorite. Our fans love Jose,” owner Jim Crane said. “Winner, MVP — what else can you say? He always leads by example. When I talk to the guys in the locker room, everybody is better because of Jose, and he’s a great leader. So, Jose, you’re the heart of the team. We’re happy to have you for the long term.” His new deal keeps those salaries and adds a $21 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable upon the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and $10 million each on July 1 in 2018 and 2019. He gets annual salaries of $26 million from 2020 to 2024. **Houston announced it is building a new green space near the Toyota Center. The public park will occupy three-fourths of a block near Bell, San Jacinto, Leeland and Fannin streets. The remaining one-fourth serves as a parking area for South Texas College of Law faculty and staff. This project supports Plan Downtown – a 20-year vision plan for the downtown area that was approved last November – by creating an open space to promote visitor appeal, business climate, livability and connectivity. Construction of the new park is expected to begin in mid-2019 and should open in the summer of 2020. **The place where millions of girls first got their ears pierced has filed for chapter 11 protection. Claire’s is looking to reduce its debt by $1.9 billion. The tween jewelry store chain says it will keep all 1,600 Claire’s and Icing brand stores in the United States open during the debt restructuring. International stores are not part of the agreement. The company declared bankruptcy Monday. Claire’s is the latest US retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. What????? It’s where I got all my earrings as a tween!! https://t.co/hXuPJUPHGi — Sarah Pepper (@realsarahpepper) March 19, 2018

**Starbucks‘ new “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” will hit stores on Thursday…

Starbucks has a new drink coming this week that follows in the proud footsteps of the Unicorn Frappuccino from last year: Looks good in pictures, tastes good . . . ehhh maybe?

According to fairly reliable rumors, the CRYSTAL BALL FRAPPUCCINO is going to hit stores on Thursday. It’s made with a turquoise peach flavor, that’s swirled with vanilla, and then it has whipped cream with purple-ish rock candy on top.

And it will be on sale for four days . . . or until the stores run out of the ingredients.