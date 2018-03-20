Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Happy Official First Day of Spring, and Happy National Ravioli Day!

Wanted to throw this out there, just al little recap of Rodeo Houston’s FOOD purchases. Take a look at this:

 

**Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is prepared to take his request for more child support money to court, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. A source close to the insider tells Us: “Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons.” The insider adds this likely won’t be “resolved without a court intervention.”

K-Fed’s request comes after Spears’ Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, became extremely successful and grossed more than $137 million during the show’s four-year run, according to Billboard.

As previously reported, the 39-year-old former backup dancer’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan sent a letter to his ex-wife’s team that outlined why Federline should receive more than the $20,000 monthly payment he gets now. The monetary compensation would be to “recognize the sacrifices he has made because he has gone above and beyond what most people would do in this situation,” a source told Us Weekly in February.

**Blink-182 is headed to Las Vegas for their first-ever residency at the Palms Casino Resort.

The Grammy-nominated band will kick off the “King of the Weekend” show at the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater for a 16-show run starting on May 26. Vocalist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker, and guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba will be hitting the stage to perform their greatest hits until November.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’” Hoppus, 46, said in a statement. “Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list — a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage … The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

The band’s residency will be one of Palms’ first collaborations since announcing that it’s currently undergoing a $620 million renovation throughout their property. “Blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers,” Palms Casino Resort’s General Manager Jon Gray said about the group. “They’re a perfect fit for a true rock residency — our first at the Pearl.”

**Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus six years after being formed on The X Factor. The group released a statement about their decision via Twitter on Monday, March 19.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” the statement reads.

 

**Starbucks‘ new “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” will hit stores on Thursday…

Starbucks has a new drink coming this week that follows in the proud footsteps of the Unicorn Frappuccino from last year: Looks good in pictures, tastes good . . . ehhh maybe?

According to fairly reliable rumors, the CRYSTAL BALL FRAPPUCCINO is going to hit stores on Thursday. It’s made with a turquoise peach flavor, that’s swirled with vanilla, and then it has whipped cream with purple-ish rock candy on top.

And it will be on sale for four days . . . or until the stores run out of the ingredients.

