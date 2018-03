If you’re a certain age, it has not been a great week for childhood nostalgia!

Toys R Us went bankrupt, which could affect up to 33,000 jobs and now Claire’s is following Toys R Us to Chapter 11.

Needless to say, we did not handle this news well. Where are Geoff’s kids going to see aisles and aisles of toys?

First thing we did this morning? Go to #ToysRUs before my kids miss out. They've spent 2 hours here with no intention of leaving. Heartbreaking this won't be a regular part of their childhood. 😢 pic.twitter.com/kcUYjrNzK5 — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) March 16, 2018

And where will young girls get their ears pierced???