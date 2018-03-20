A 44-year-old woman named Lizabeth Ildefonso was driving drunk in Riverhead, New York on Friday morning, and apparently she really wanted a breakfast sandwich.

So she pulled into a drive-thru and ordered a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.

But it wasn’t a drive thru. It was actually the security booth outside of a jail. Something tells us she had probably been to that address before!

According to the Riverhead News-Review, the sheriff’s deputy who was manning the booth noticed that Lizabeth seemed drunk. She also wouldn’t take “this is a jail, I can’t give you a breakfast sandwich” for an answer.

So she was arrested for felony driving while impaired. And, of course, no sandwich.