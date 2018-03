Today for lunch head to Wallisville and eat at the Chick-Fil-A at Beltway 8 and Wallisville Road because they are donating their profits from 11 am to 7 pm. to the Channelview Band Booster Club.

The Channelview band was involved in an accident on their way back from Disney World.

It’s great food for a great cause so if you’re in the area. Please stop by and help.

