We’ve already had a BUNCH of great weather days in Houston this month, but if you are the kind of person who waits until it is OFFICIALLY spring to do you spring cleaning…today is the official first day of spring! Here are five simple cleaning hacks for spring cleaning, according to Buzzfeed:

1. Use an old pillowcase to clean the blades on your overhead fans. Just put it around each blade to wipe them off. That way the dust ends up in the pillowcase instead of on the floor.

2. Clean window screens with a lint roller. It might not get them totally clean, but it’ll be good enough. And you don’t have to take the screens out to do it.

3. Use wax paper to keep your chrome faucets clean. After you clean your sink and bathtub, wipe down any chrome faucets with wax paper. It’ll put a thin layer of wax on them, so they won’t get water spots. It also works on shower curtain rods, and makes the curtain slide a little easier.

4. Get crayon marks off walls with Windex. Using a Magic Eraser and heating the marks up with a hair dryer can also help.

5. Put a little Pine-Sol in your toilet brush holder. It helps keep your whole bathroom smelling fresh. And it makes cleaning the toilet a little easier.