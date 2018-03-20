The Houston Zoo’s first Brew at the Zoo will feature more than 15 breweries and nearly 50 samples for guests to enjoy. Spend your night sipping beer and strolling through the zoo as you enjoy close-up animal experiences.

Brew at the Zoo will have music and entertainment throughout the night and you’ll be able to participate in animal-themed Trivia Gone Wild for a chance to win exclusive Zoo prizes.

All general admission guests will receive a souvenir beer sample cup and beer sampling passport that will allow you to enjoy six, 4 oz samples. More samples will be available for purchase on-site as well as Pub-style grub.

You must be 21 and over to attend the event, no children or babies are allowed.

If you’d like to attend as a designated driver, tickets are available for purchase. You must be 21 and over for this as well and you won’t receive a beer sample mug or sampling passport.

Brew at the Zoo will take place on Thursday, April 26th from 7-10 pm

Simply by attending Brew at the Zoo, you help save animals in the wild!

See you there!