I had a friend who got married this past weekend and it was amazing watching the posts on FB of what people wrote that were their keys to a happy marriage. Things they wished people had told them or what people had actually told them and it was the best advice they got.

Here’s some of them and please, feel free, to add your own!

Don’t go to bed mad. It’s something you learned as a kid but it holds true as an adult also. Kiss your significant other “goodbye” in the morning. Small thing but in a rush can be forgotten. Don’t forget. Plan time for the two of you. This will get harder when you have children but you have to make time, even if it’s just a cup of coffee, to spend time just the two of you.

What is some of the best advice you received?