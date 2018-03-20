Blake Shelton stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night, and he got to play the “Name That Song Challenge,” in which he and Fallon tried to correctly guess the title of random songs The Roots played one instrument at a time.

Although Blake managed to pull out a victory, he actually LOST since he failed to correctly guess the title of a song by his girlfriend Gwen Stefani. Whoops, lol.

After the game, Shelton chatted about his long friendship with Kelly Clarkson, recalled making Adam Levine cry with her on New Year’s Eve, and recreated his high school hook shot with Fallon. He capped the episode by performing his new single “I Lived It” from his 2017 album “Texoma Shore.”

