**Next month residents of the city of Houston and beyond will get one more look inside the Astrodome before construction begins on its next phase of use for the storied structure.

A free, public event co-hosted by the Astrodome Conservancy and Harris County, on the stadium’s 53rd anniversary, is set for April 9. The conservancy is calling it a “Domecoming“. There was a similar party back in April 2015 for the Dome’s 50th birthday. The event will feature music and entertainment from a DJ and the original AstroNuts.

Admission is free but attendees must register at this Ticketmaster link, starting March 21 at 10 a.m. to reserve one of a limited number of tickets that will be made available. Gates for the event open at 4 p.m. at NRG Park and the access into the stadium begins at 5 p.m. and running until 8 p.m.

The county is spending $105 million to renovate the stadium and construction is expected to begin in October and end in February 2020. The plan is turn the stadium into an event space with added parking.

Houston Chronicle

**Authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that the suspect connected to the Austin bombings has passed away.

Officials spoke at a press conference from the scene in Round Rock where they say the suspect detonated a bomb from the vehicle he was inside of…as law enforcement approached him.

Police say they do not know where the suspect spent his last 24 hours, and are urging people to remain vigilant, as there may still be bombs in the area.

5 bombs have gone off in Austin and surrounding areas since March 2nd.

ABC 13

**Ed Sheeran wants to build a private chapel on his estate in Britain, so he can get married to his fiancée Cherry Seaborn there.

But there’s a problem . . . Ed’s property has a large population of ‘great crested newts’, and those newts are a protected species in the U.K.

Ed has asked the local county for permission to build the chapel . . . and they’re voting on it next month. But his neighbors are concerned.

One says, quote, “Any damage to such habitats or the killing of such protected creatures can also lead to criminal or civil prosecutions” . . . and another calls it a, quote, “total disregard to the local ecology.”

And yet another says, quote, “It’d appear that [Ed] . . . in his desire to satisfy the needs of the spiritual world . . . continues to overlook his obligations to the living world, particularly that of protected species.”

Ed hasn’t commented.

The chapel would be fairly large though, with a 48-foot tower. The site is located about 600 feet from a pond that the newts live in.

**Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is prepared to take his request for more child support money to court. According to US Weekly, a source said, “Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons.” The insider adds this likely won’t be “resolved without a court intervention.”

K-Fed’s request comes after Spears’ Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, became extremely successful and grossed more than $137 million during the show’s four-year run, according to Billboard.

As previously reported, the 39-year-old former backup dancer’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan sent a letter to his ex-wife’s team that outlined why Federline should receive more than the $20,000 monthly payment he gets now. The monetary compensation would be to “recognize the sacrifices he has made because he has gone above and beyond what most people would do in this situation,” a source told Us Weekly in February.

**A new study found the 10 cheapest cities in America, based entirely on their cost of living. And here are the results:

1. McAllen, Texas.

2. Conway, Arkansas.

3. Harlingen, Texas.

4. Kalamazoo, Michigan.

5. Wichita Falls, Texas.

6. Knoxville, Tennessee.

7. Memphis.

8. Jonesboro, Arkansas.

9. Oklahoma City.

10. Brownsville, Texas.

CHEAP CITIES

**How Much Would You Pay to Use a Nice, Clean, Well-Stocked Public Bathroom?

When you’re out of the house and you suddenly realize you NEED a bathroom, how much would you pay to use a nice, clean, well-stocked public toilet . . . instead of maybe a not so nice, clean one at a fast food restaurant, gas station, or park?

According to a new survey, 56% of Americans say they’d be open to using a nice paid toilet . . . like the ones they have in Europe.

45% say they’d pay a quarter . . . 29% would pay 50 cents . . . and 6% would pay $1 or more.

**On Sunday, a girl Tweeted photos from her younger brother Aaron’s “Stranger Things“-themed birthday party, and said that he invited eight of his friends . . . but, quote, “none of their punk-selves showed up.”

It was pretty elaborate . . . there was a “Stranger Things” cake, a ‘Happy Birthday’ message with Christmas lights hung on the wall, ‘Demogorgon blood’ punch, and a TON of food. It almost looks like they had it catered. But no one showed.

Millie Bobby Brown caught wind of it, and Tweeted, quote, “What!!!! Oh well, you can let them all know that everyone on ‘Stranger Things’ would’ve come! I think you’re awesome, and next year I would like an invite . . . Please?”

And later Gaten Matarazzo added, quote, “Count me in too! I’ll bring the chocolate pudding.”

The sister says Aaron is okay, but if any of them invite him to THEIR party, he said he won’t go as payback.

What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite… Please? 😘😘😘 https://t.co/gNir0sMpsm — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) March 20, 2018

update: he’s chillin now. he says if his classmates are gonna invite him, he won’t go. that’s his payback pic.twitter.com/auiTpAuz8M — ayen (@ayenalambat) March 19, 2018

**Looks like Melissa Joan Hart may be looking to reprise her role as Clarissa Darlene in a revival of Nickelodeon’s sitcom Clarissa Explains It All, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original series ran for five seasons from 1991 to 1994 and featured Clarissa looking directly into the camera and speaking to the audience about her teenage life.

The reboot is reportedly set to be a continuation of the series. Now, Clarissa will be the mother of the family (ie. Girl Meets World and Raven’s Home).

CBS attempted to develop a reboot, titled Clarissa Now, in 1995, but the show was never picked up. Hart has also not responded to the report, but when a fan tweeted an excited GIF about the reboot, she gave it a like.

**A 31-year-old guy in New Orleans named Kris Gerig got put on a jury back in 2015. And one of the other jurors was a 28-year-old woman named Sarah Abbot.

He was the foreman, and she was an alternate. So she had to just sit there and listen to the whole thing, but didn’t get to vote in the end.

She’s still HAPPY she ended up on the jury though. Because she and Kris started talking during the breaks. Then after the trial was over, they started DATING.

And last Wednesday, they got MARRIED in the same courtroom where the trial happened.

They even got the same judge to officiate.

Jury duty romance leads to wedding bells

**”Black Panther” just broke ANOTHER record . . . although this one didn’t happen at the box office. It just passed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” to become the MOST-TWEETED movie ever.

“Black Panther” has inspired 35 million Tweets. The top hashtag has been #BlackPanther, followed by #WakandaForever.

Interestingly enough, the most re-Tweeted “Black Panther” Tweet isn’t even about the movie. It’s KENDRICK LAMAR announcing a release date for the soundtrack.

The second is that hilarious video of the two kids trying to get into a screening for the price of one by hiding under a huge coat.

**James Harden scored 42 points in the Houston Rockets’ 115-111 victory that ended Portland’s 13-game winning streak.

Chris Paul added 22 points for the Rockets, who have won six straight and 23 of their last 24 and have the best record in the NBA.

UP NEXT: The Rockets host Detroit on Thursday.