Due to overwhelming demand, the power couple have announced additional OTR II tour dates.
They’ve added a second date in Amsterdam on the European leg of their tour and 9 additional shows in North America, including Houston.
After selling out the Houston show on September 15th, they’ve added a date on September 16th.
Citi card members can purchase tickets during the Citi presale starting Thursday, March 22 at 12 pm through Saturday, March 24th at 5 pm.
The Beyhive and TIDAL presale will happen at the same time.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 26th at 10 am
Look below for all tour dates:
OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium
June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 15 London, UK London Stadium
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena
June 20 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
June 30 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion
July 06 Milan, IT San Siro
July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera
OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27 Washington, DC FedExField
July 28 Washington, DC FedExField
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 16 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field