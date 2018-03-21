Due to overwhelming demand, the power couple have announced additional OTR II tour dates.

They’ve added a second date in Amsterdam on the European leg of their tour and 9 additional shows in North America, including Houston.

After selling out the Houston show on September 15th, they’ve added a date on September 16th.

Citi card members can purchase tickets during the Citi presale starting Thursday, March 22 at 12 pm through Saturday, March 24th at 5 pm.

The Beyhive and TIDAL presale will happen at the same time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 26th at 10 am

Look below for all tour dates:

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium

June 15 London, UK London Stadium

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena

June 20 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

June 30 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27 Washington, DC FedExField

July 28 Washington, DC FedExField

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 16 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field