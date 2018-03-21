Filed Under:Beyonce, Jay-Z, OTR II, OTR II Tour

Due to overwhelming demand, the power couple have announced additional OTR II tour dates.

They’ve added a second date in Amsterdam on the European leg of their tour and 9 additional shows in North America, including Houston.

After selling out the Houston show on September 15th, they’ve added a date on September 16th.

Citi card members can purchase tickets during the Citi presale starting Thursday, March 22 at 12 pm through Saturday, March 24th at 5 pm.

The Beyhive and TIDAL presale will happen at the same time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 26th at 10 am

Stay tuned to Mix 96.5 for chances to win your way into the show!

Look below for all tour dates:

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

 

June 06            Cardiff, UK                    Principality Stadium

June 09            Glasgow, UK                 Hampden Park

June 13            Manchester, UK            Etihad Stadium

June 15            London, UK                   London Stadium

June 19            Amsterdam, NL             Amsterdam Arena

June 20            Amsterdam, NL            Amsterdam Arena               

June 23            Copenhagen, DK          Parken Stadium

June 25            Stockholm, SW             Friends Arena

June 28            Berlin, DE                     Olympiastadion

June 30            Warsaw, PL                  PGE Narodowy

July 03              Cologne, DE                 RheinEnergieStadion

July 06              Milan, IT                        San Siro

July 08              Rome, IT                       Stadio Olimpico

July 11              Barcelona, ES               Olympic Stadium

July 14              Paris, FR                      Stade de France

July 17              Nice, FR                       Allianz Riviera

 

 

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

 

July 25              Cleveland, OH               FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27             Washington, DC           FedExField                       

July 28              Washington, DC            FedExField

July 30              Philadelphia, PA            Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02             E. Rutherford, NJ          MetLife Stadium

Aug. 03            E. Rutherford, NJ         MetLife Stadium                  

Aug. 05             Boston, MA                   Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08             Minneapolis, MN            US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10             Chicago, IL                    Soldier Field

Aug. 11            Chicago, IL                  Soldier Field                     

Aug. 13             Detroit, MI                     Ford Field

Aug. 16            Columbus, OH             Ohio Stadium                     

Aug. 18             Buffalo, NY                   New Era Field

Aug. 21            Columbia, SC               Williams-Brice Stadium     

Aug. 23             Nashville, TN                 Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25             Atlanta, GA                   Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 26            Atlanta, GA                  Mercedes Benz Stadium    

Aug. 29             Orlando, FL                   Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31             Miami, FL                      Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11            Arlington, TX                 AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13            New Orleans, LA           Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15            Houston, TX                  NRG Stadium

Sept. 16            Houston, TX                 NRG Stadium                                      

Sept. 19            Phoenix, AZ                  University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22            Los Angeles, CA           Rose Bowl

Sept. 23            Los Angeles, CA          Rose Bowl                          

Sept. 27            San Diego, CA              SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29            Santa Clara, CA            Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02              Vancouver, BC              BC Place

Oct. 04             Seattle, WA                  CenturyLink Field             

 

