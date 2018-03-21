Photo: Mark Surridge

By Scott T. Sterling

Ed Sheeran is one brave pop star.

While on tour Down Under, the singer took time to visit the renowned Australia Zoo, where he came face to face with a massive saltwater crocodile known as Graham.

The zoo, famous for its association with wildlife legend Steve Irwin, was happy to host Sheeran between tour dates.

“We were really excited to welcome Ed to Australia Zoo and introduce him to some of our gorgeous animals. Ed had a great time feeding our awesome saltwater crocodile Graham, in the Mount Franklin Crocoseum,” (via The Courier Mail).

Sheeran shared a photo of his encounter feeding the giant creature on Instagram, making a “Salt Bae” joke in the process. See the photo below.