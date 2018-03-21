I don’t go to a lot of baby showers. Most of my friends with kids live out of town and so my mom usually picks me something up and puts my name on it so when I got the invite for a shower here in town and went to the registry on Amazon and saw that most of the stuff was already bought up, mind you I waited til the last minute. I was scrambling to find something, anything that wasn’t crazy expensive. That’s when I saw a security system on there. I texted the mom-to-be and said, “Hey I think something got added to your registry. Did you know there’s a security system on there?” That’s when she said she was going to be “beefing” up security when the baby comes. That might be the most RANDOM thing I have seen on a registry.

So I asked Geoff who has three kids, what’s the most random thing he’s seen on a registry. He said he and his wife, Jillian, had a friend who wanted Hiking boots because they would be doing “a lot of hiking” after the baby got here.

Lauren, who has been to more showers than anyone I know, said that the most random thing she saw was a Kate Spade couture onesie.

What is the most random thing you have seen on a baby shower registry?