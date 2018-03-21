It’s pretty expensive to live in Houston. We don’t want to see you go, but if you want to finally afford that big house with the pool, you might want to move! And the good news is that you wouldn’t even have to go very far. A new study found the 10 cheapest cities in America, based entirely on their cost of living. The results:
1. McAllen, Texas.
2. Conway, Arkansas.
3. Harlingen, Texas.
4. Kalamazoo, Michigan.
5. Wichita Falls, Texas.
6. Knoxville, Tennessee.
7. Memphis.
8. Jonesboro, Arkansas.
9. Oklahoma City.
10. Brownsville, Texas.