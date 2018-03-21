Photo: Simon Lipman

By Scott T. Sterling

Snow Patrol is ready to share new music with their fans.

After recently announcing the band’s first album in seven years, Wildness, Snow Patrol has revealed the first song from the full-length, “Don’t Give In.”

The earnest, heartfelt track pairs an inspirational message with an acoustic guitar-driven melody and a big, anthem-like chorus.

Wildness is set for release on May 25. Listen to the band’s new cut, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.