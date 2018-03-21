This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the Hess Select Chardonnay, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $7.97 in store.

Hi Everyone, it’s Lauren Kelly…and this is the perfect white wine for tangy, spicy foods, and chicken On the grill! With ripe flavors of apple, and a sing of lemon and lime, this crisp and clean wine is sure to be a fan favorite!

Make sure you’re spending the first official week of Spring the right way by stopping into Spec’s and stocking up on everything you could need! Nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they’ve all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec’s also now has refreshingly fast delivery too, so for more information, check out the Spec’s website!

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!