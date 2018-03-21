Everyone wants to dress to impress for a date, right? Maybe not so much! A new survey at Zoosk asked single people to name the worst things to wear on a date. Here’s the top 10:
1. Wrinkled clothes. 66% say it’s a big turnoff.
2. Socks with sandals, 55%.
3. Crocs, 53%.
4. Baggy clothes, 50%.
5. Granny panties or other unattractive underwear, 45%.
6. Board shorts, 45%.
7. Clothes that are “too young” for your age, 44%.
8. Pants that are too short or long, 39%.
9. Low-rise pants, 38%.
10. Super tight shirts, 34%.
Quick question about #5 though: the date must be going pretty well if that’s something that becomes a thing, right?