Filed Under:The Morning MIX, the worst thing you can wear on a date, what are the worst things you can wear on a date

Everyone wants to dress to impress for a date, right? Maybe not so much! A new survey at Zoosk asked single people to name the worst things to wear on a date.  Here’s the top 10:

1.  Wrinkled clothes.  66% say it’s a big turnoff.

2.  Socks with sandals, 55%.

3.  Crocs, 53%.

4.  Baggy clothes, 50%.

5.  Granny panties or other unattractive underwear, 45%.

6.  Board shorts, 45%.

7.  Clothes that are “too young” for your age, 44%.

8.  Pants that are too short or long, 39%.

9.  Low-rise pants, 38%.

10.  Super tight shirts, 34%.

Quick question about #5 though: the date must be going pretty well if that’s something that becomes a thing, right?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live