Everyone wants to dress to impress for a date, right? Maybe not so much! A new survey at Zoosk asked single people to name the worst things to wear on a date. Here’s the top 10:

1. Wrinkled clothes. 66% say it’s a big turnoff. 2. Socks with sandals, 55%. 3. Crocs, 53%. 4. Baggy clothes, 50%. 5. Granny panties or other unattractive underwear, 45%. 6. Board shorts, 45%. 7. Clothes that are “too young” for your age, 44%. 8. Pants that are too short or long, 39%. 9. Low-rise pants, 38%. 10. Super tight shirts, 34%.

Quick question about #5 though: the date must be going pretty well if that’s something that becomes a thing, right?