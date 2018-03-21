Ana P. Gutierrez/Newsday/MCT/Sipa USA

There are a lot of celebs that hail from Houston…but the ‘Little Couple‘ from TLC has to be one of my favs!

The show’s stars Bill Klein and Jennifer Arnold are selling their Houston home, after they moved from Houston to St. Petersburg, Florida, to pursue a job opportunity. (I was so sad to see them go!) They left a while ago, but their H-Town home is still on the market. It’s sale price was originally $1.225 million, but now that number has dropped.

According to an exclusive interview with the Houston Chronicle, ‘In December, Realtor.com reported the couple has slashed the price to $1,199,000 and according to the home’s HAR listing, the property’s price dropped again to $1,048,000 on March 14. While the floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey damaged nearly 200,000 houses throughout the Houston area, the 3,655-square-foot home in the Braeswood neighborhood was undamaged in any way. In fact, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property was just renovated.’

“We un-customized the home we made for us and re-customized it for the prospective new homeowners,” Klein told Chron.com through email in September. “When we built the home 6 years ago, we made many cabinets, counters, and fixtures low in order for us to be comfortable in our space.”

Check out pictures of the adorable home >>> HERE!